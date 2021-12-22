Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 184,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $167.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average is $166.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $440.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

