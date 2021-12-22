Jon E. Bortz Sells 1,727 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 128,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,186,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.