JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.95). Approximately 26,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 62,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377 ($4.98).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 374.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £592.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 72.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc - Growth Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.