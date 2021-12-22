Julian Treger Sells 115,000 Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £147,200 ($194,477.47).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £107,900 ($142,555.16).

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 128.80 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £275.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 114.80 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.48.

APF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.25) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.