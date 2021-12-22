JUST Price Tops $0.0559 on Major Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $408.46 million and approximately $196.76 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00055906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.58 or 0.08130849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,730.32 or 1.00065833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00073373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

