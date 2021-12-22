Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) Position Reduced by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 415,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,171,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 183,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 632,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIRU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

