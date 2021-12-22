Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 4.4% Higher

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.94. 26,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,991,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $530.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

