Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 11th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE KYN opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

