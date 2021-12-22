Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,236 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,236 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 377,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 270,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $10,720,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

