Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after buying an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

