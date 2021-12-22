Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,800 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 96.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.93.
In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,447,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,749,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.
