Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,800 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 96.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,447,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,749,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

