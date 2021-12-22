Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.60% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $937,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:NAPR opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

