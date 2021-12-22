KeyCorp Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Sunday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $361.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $243.37 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after buying an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

