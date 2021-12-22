KeyCorp Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Sunday, December 19th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $361.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $243.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 245.4% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

