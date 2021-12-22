KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RMD. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.13.

RMD stock opened at $257.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total value of $627,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,078 shares of company stock worth $14,071,050 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

