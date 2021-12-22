KeyFi Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $2,412.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00053996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.44 or 0.08128543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.60 or 0.99977301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00072935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00047322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

