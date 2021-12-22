Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.94) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($41.45).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,780 ($36.73) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 84.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,795.25. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 2,292 ($30.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

In related news, insider David Alan Reeves bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($35.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($13,134.17).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

