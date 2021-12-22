Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.