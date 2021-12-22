Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KC. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,058,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 520,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KC stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.65.
Kingsoft Cloud Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
