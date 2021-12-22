Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KC. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,058,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 520,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KC stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

