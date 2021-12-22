Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 113 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $8,571,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in PayPal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 90.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

