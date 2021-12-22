Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,198,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 164,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

Shares of JPM opened at $156.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $121.61 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

