L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lowered by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $207.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

