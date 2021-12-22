Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of LH opened at $302.59 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.46 and a 1 year high of $313.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

