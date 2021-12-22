Lancashire (LON:LRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $489.40

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 489.40 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.47), with a volume of 42783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.60 ($6.59).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.13) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.13) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.57) to GBX 730 ($9.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.40) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 708.43 ($9.36).

Get Lancashire alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 520.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.47.

In other Lancashire news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,687.41). Also, insider Sally Williams acquired 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £50,038.80 ($66,110.19). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880.

Lancashire Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.