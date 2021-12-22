Landshare Price Hits $3.37 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00006888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $200,807.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landshare has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00039781 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006724 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,791,511 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,684 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

