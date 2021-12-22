Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

LPI stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

