Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 39.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGAC stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

