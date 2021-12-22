Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Lear by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $170.73 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.71.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

