Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lear by 116,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Lear by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in Lear by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $1,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $170.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.