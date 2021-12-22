Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,692,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock opened at $214.23 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.