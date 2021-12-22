Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $39.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.