Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 116,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,004,082 shares.The stock last traded at $37.29 and had previously closed at $38.03.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.