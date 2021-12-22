LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Up 5.6%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.54. 81,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,494,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $505,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.