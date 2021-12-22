Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.75.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.