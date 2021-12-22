LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 15.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG) dropped 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 222,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 200,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm has a market cap of C$38.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 8.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47.

LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

