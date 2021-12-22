Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Down to $3.96

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $3.85. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 2,925 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $598.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 742,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,969,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.