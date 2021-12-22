Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Shares of LAD opened at $286.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.76 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

