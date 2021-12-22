LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,445 shares during the quarter. LivaNova accounts for 4.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.53% of LivaNova worth $98,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock worth $532,332 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

