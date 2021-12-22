Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

LOCL opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Local Bounti has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $12.87.

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

