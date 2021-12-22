Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

