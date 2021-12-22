Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
