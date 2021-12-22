Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.77

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.77 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 65.90 ($0.87). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 64.40 ($0.85), with a volume of 698,446 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.39) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.56.

In other news, insider Victoria Mitchell acquired 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £8,378.68 ($11,069.73). Also, insider Duncan McPhee sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £6,388.48 ($8,440.32).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

