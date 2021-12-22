LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

LTC opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

