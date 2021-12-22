Lua Token Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lua Token

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

