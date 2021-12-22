Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Matthew Simoncini Purchases 10,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LAZR stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $65,944,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

