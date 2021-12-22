Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Down 11.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s share price dropped 11.2% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to C$10.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as low as C$9.48 and last traded at C$9.48. Approximately 859,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,299,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.67.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.8999993 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

