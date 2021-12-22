Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $6.35. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 133,687 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

