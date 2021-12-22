Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LYSCF opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.82.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Read More: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.