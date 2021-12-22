Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LYSCF opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

