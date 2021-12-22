LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

LYB stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.