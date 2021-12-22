Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,250 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 639,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $157.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $381.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

