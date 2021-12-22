Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,879.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,908.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2,779.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock worth $486,656,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

